RFK Jr. claims to have enough signatures to appear on ballot in all 50 states

Kennedy claims the individual state governments are holding up the certification process

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy claims to have enough signatures to appear on the ballot in all 50 states.

Kennedy spoke with Fox News's Neil Cavuto on Friday, discussing his impact on the main parties' campaigns and his chances at victory.

"Right now we have enough signatures to be on all 50 states," Kennedy said when asked about his eligibility nationwide. 

JOE ROGAN DENIES ENDORSING RFK JR. FOR PRESIDENT, SAYS HE ONLY MEANT TO SAY HE LIKES HIM 'AS A PERSON'

Robert Kennedy

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He continued, "We’ve handed most of them in, some of the states are not yet certified, but we’re gonna be on the ballot in all 50 states, for sure."

Cavuto questioned why Kennedy is only officially registered on the ballot in approximately eight states so far — the independent candidate said that the hold-up was due to state governments.

"A lot of the states, Neil, don’t certify until mid-August. So, we’ve turned in our signatures, the signatures have been accepted, and they’re gonna be certified."

RFK JR. ADMITS TO DUMPING DEAD BEAR CUB IN CENTRAL PARK AS ROSEANNE BARR LISTENS IN BIZARRE VIDEO

Vice President Kamala Harris is challenging Republican former President Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is challenging Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election this November. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Joe Lamberti/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's just the states [holding] it up — nobody can get on the ballot. Nobody can be on more ballots than we are now," Kennedy said.

A survey conducted by Ipsos this week found Kennedy is polling around 5% among voters in seven swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada

While far from positioned for victory, Kennedy's small base of support could prove critical in a race that is otherwise a dead heat.

Robert F Kennedy

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives a keynote speech during the Bitcoin 2024 conference at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

In the same swing state poll, Vice President Kamala Harris received 42% of the vote share in the seven swing states, compared to former President Trump's 40% — a razor-thin margin separating the two main party candidates. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

