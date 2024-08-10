RFK Jr. claims to have enough signatures to appear on ballot in all 50 states

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy claims to have enough signatures to appear on the ballot in all 50 states.

Kennedy spoke with Fox News's Neil Cavuto on Friday, discussing his impact on the main parties' campaigns and his chances at victory.

"Right now we have enough signatures to be on all 50 states," Kennedy said when asked about his eligibility nationwide.

He continued, "We’ve handed most of them in, some of the states are not yet certified, but we’re gonna be on the ballot in all 50 states, for sure."

Cavuto questioned why Kennedy is only officially registered on the ballot in approximately eight states so far — the independent candidate said that the hold-up was due to state governments.

"A lot of the states, Neil, don’t certify until mid-August. So, we’ve turned in our signatures, the signatures have been accepted, and they’re gonna be certified."

"It's just the states [holding] it up — nobody can get on the ballot. Nobody can be on more ballots than we are now," Kennedy said.

A survey conducted by Ipsos this week found Kennedy is polling around 5% among voters in seven swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada

While far from positioned for victory, Kennedy's small base of support could prove critical in a race that is otherwise a dead heat.

In the same swing state poll, Vice President Kamala Harris received 42% of the vote share in the seven swing states, compared to former President Trump's 40% — a razor-thin margin separating the two main party candidates.