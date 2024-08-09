Joe Rogan denies endorsing RFK Jr. for president, says he only meant to say he likes him 'as a person’

Podcast host Joe Rogan clarified that his recent comments praising Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a presidential candidate were not an endorsement.

After saying the independent 2024 presidential candidate is the "only one that makes sense to me," the host of the "The Joe Rogan Experience" posted on X Friday that the comments weren’t meant to be taken as an official endorsement, but only his opinion on how much he likes RFK Jr.

"For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence," Rogan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rogan’s post tried to stem the controversy generated by the earlier statements he made during his show. During his podcast, Rogan called out what he believes is 'dirty politics" being played by both Democrats and Republicans in the 2024 campaign.

"That's politics. They do it on the left. They do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you. They promote narratives," Rogan said.

He then praised RFK for being "the only" candidate that doesn’t engage in those tactics.

"The only one who's not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," Rogan said, noting that he’s "a fan."

"He's the only one that makes sense to me. He doesn't attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent." he added.

Rogan’s comments went viral and took heat from pro-Trump circles on social media that condemned him for endorsing RFK over former President Trump.

Even Trump himself blasted the podcast host and UFC commentator on his platform, Truth Social, writing, "It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024."

Rogan did damage control Friday afternoon, reposting a clip of his statements and declaring that he was only saying how much he likes RFK because of his "civility and intelligence."

"I think we could use more of that in this world," he added. Rogan also added some praise for Trump, particularly for the way he handled the assassination attempt on him last month.

"I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American f------ things of all time," Rogan said, before advising his fans to listen to other people on political topics – like his friend, comic Dave Smith

"I’m not the guy to get political information from. If you want that from a comic, go to @ComicDaveSmith. He actually knows what he’s talking about."

Smith – also an avowed libertarian – sounded off shortly after Rogan set the record straight. He rebuked pro-Trump accounts and Trump himself, saying, "Trump supporters have a lot of nerve flipping out because @joerogan said some nice things about RFK. During the greatest assault on liberty in modern US history, Trump praised lockdowns, demonized countries not locking down and brags to this day about the bs vax."

Smith then backed up his friend:

"Rogan, on the other hand, had the biggest platform in the country and relentlessly exposed the entire con for what it was, in heroic fashion. I’m not endorsing Bobby Kennedy (neither is Joe btw) but he can support whoever the hell he wants to and if people who are voting for President lockdown warp speed have a problem, maybe they should consider the possibility that their guy should be less awful on stuff."