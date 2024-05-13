'An actual revolution': Communist Party organizer reveals true mission at UCLA anti-Israel rally

FIRST ON FOX: A watchdog organization with a focus on higher education released video this week showing an operative from an outside communist group taking part in an anti-Israel protest on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I'm a revolutionary organizer," a woman named "Annie" tells an undercover journalist with Accuracy in Media in a video released on Wednesday. "I'm an outside agitator," she adds with a smile.

"I'm with the Revcoms, Rev Comm Corp, for the emancipation of humanity," Annie said when asked what group she was with while describing her fellow communists as "comrades."

Revcom, which made news last fall for burning an American flag at a Jason Aldean concert, writes on its website that "this system of capitalism-imperialism is the source of all the outrages and madness that people are subjected to, here and all over the world—and it is long past time it be swept off the face of the Earth."

"Not this, but in general, yes," Annie said when asked if she organized the specific protest at UCLA. "But we were part of it, we were here last night uniting the people. We're part of a broad…We're a little bit different because we're about getting organized for an actual revolution."

The woman in the video appears to be Revcom activist Annie Day, but Fox News Digital could not independently confirm it.

Revcom, led by political activist Bob Avakian, is described by Influence Watch as a "radical-left political party in the United States that seeks to overthrow the government and implement a socialist system of government. With a basis in the 1960s liberal activist movements, the RCP continues to spread its message of communist ideas and replacing the government system in the United States."

Fox News Digital reached out to Revcom for comment but did not receive a response.

"Our investigation confirms that in many cases, the antisemitic protests taking place on college campuses across the country are being organized and supported by outside agitators," Accuracy in Media President Adam Guillette told Fox News Digital.

"It should come as no surprise that the Revolutionary Communist Party played a role in stoking the flames of hatred at UCLA."

Over 130 protesters were arrested earlier this month as law enforcement cleared an anti-Israel encampment which has become a common scene across the country in recent weeks as anti-Israel protesters have taken over several college campuses.

Many of the arrested activists at campuses across the country have not been students, according to local law enforcement, and several of the protests have fingerprints of being organized by national groups propped up by progressive donors.

Liberal megadonor George Soros and a variety of groups backed by progressive dark money operations have ties to the anti-Israel protests, Fox News Digital reported last month.

Additionally, prominent donors to President Biden have reportedly been tied to some of the groups causing disruptions to college campuses.