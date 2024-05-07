Billionaire's family bankrolling both anti-Israel groups and these battleground Democrats

Several House Democrats facing tough re-election fights have accepted funds from a major political family that bankrolled a number of groups participating in the anti-Jewish protests sweeping across college campuses and in cities across the country.

According to FEC data, members of the prominent Pritzker family, the extremely wealthy owners of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, have given hundreds of thousands of dollars this election cycle to a number of those vulnerable Democrats, as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and House Majority PAC — two organizations tasked with winning a majority in the House of Representatives.

The Pritzker family, which includes Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, has, at the same time, given to organizations involved with the anti-Jewish protests, which have received widespread condemnation and resulted in thousands of arrests, Politico reported over the weekend.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER CAUGHT AT FUNDRAISER HOSTED BY ISLAMIC LEADER WHO PRAISED HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL

According to the report, the Pritzkers founded the Libra Foundation, a group that funds smaller, more narrow nonprofits, many of which have been active in the anti-Israel protests.

One such group, the report said, is The Climate Justice Alliance, which has taken part in marches and used the term "Genocide Joe" to criticize President Biden and his approach to Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Another is Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity, which, according to Politico, has promoted anti-Israel demonstrations, and another is the Immigrant Defense Project, which participated in a protest in Washington, D.C., earlier this year that ended in a number of arrests.

WAR VETERAN IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND RACE EXPANDS CAMPAIGN, SETS SIGHTS FIRMLY ON VULNERABLE DEMOCRAT

The Pritzkers, alongside liberal billionaire George Soros, are also funders of the Tides Foundation, a left-wing organization that funds other small progressive groups, including Adalah Justice Project, a participant in the protest at Columbia University that was broken up last week.

In addition to the DCCC and House Majority PAC, the list of Democrats receiving money from the Pritzkers includes Reps. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Mike Levin, D-Calif., Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Susan Wild, D-Pa., Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to each of those candidates, the DCCC, the House Majority PAC and members of the Pritzker family for comment.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Gluesenkamp Perez's campaign said, "Marie is a steadfast supporter of Israel‘s right to defend itself and led the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act in Congress to provide vital military aid to Israel in its fight against Hamas and Iran. She opposes political violence and angry mobs, whether organized by the far-left or far-right."