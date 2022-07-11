House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy breaks another fundraising record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has once again topped one of his own fundraising records.

Accumulating resources on his mission for the GOP to win back the House of Representatives majority in November's midterm elections, McCarthy brought in a record $50 million during the first six months of this year, according to fundraising figures shared first with Fox News on Monday.

McCarthy’s haul the past six months – which includes $19.2 million during the April-June second quarter of 2022 fundraising - brings to a record $124 million the amount of money the longtime congressman from California has raked in so far in the 2022 election cycle.

"Americans are demanding change, and Republicans are now in a position to deliver. I want to thank our supporters from all across the country for their generous assistance in providing the resources needed to take back the House," McCarthy told Fox News in a statement.

"We are now less than four months away from electing a Republican House, and firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker. And we won’t rest until we finish the job on November 8th," McCarthy predicted.

While Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 elections, they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ large House majority. The GOP now needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-seat chamber in this year’s midterm elections to recapture the majority it lost in the 2018 midterms.

McCarthy will likely succeed Pelosi as House Speaker if Republicans, as pundits expect, win back the chamber’s majority.

McCarthy’s team spotlighted that the House GOP leader continues to spread the wealth. He transferred $44.1 million so far this cycle to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s reelection arm. McCarthy also transferred $5.6 million this cycle to state GOP parties. And the House leader transferred $12.6 million during the cycle to vulnerable incumbents and challenger candidates.

The minority leader's political team also showcased his digital fundraising, noting that in the past six months McCarthy's received over 310,000 online contributions with an average donation of $22.

His team also pointed to fundraising by outside groups, highlighting that the McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and American Action Network continue to out raise House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s aligned outside groups – House Majority PAC and House Majority Forward. McCarthy's aligned groups raised a combined $110 million last year.

As they aim to regain the majority, Republicans have history on their side. On average, the party that wins the White House in a presidential election loses more than 25 House seats in the following midterm election. Democrats are also currently facing a hazardous political climate fueled by record inflation and soaring gas prices that’s compounded by President Biden’s underwater approval ratings. McCarthy’s record-breaking fundraising this cycle is a further sign of Republican grassroots and big-donor enthusiasm ahead of the midterms.

As Fox News first reported last week, McCarthy is headed to South Carolina on July 29 to keynote the state Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant fundraising gala. Political aides to the minority leader said his appearance at the South Carolina dinner can be seen as the beginning of an intense schedule of campaigning across the country for fellow Republicans as the party aims to win back the House majority.