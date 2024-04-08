Republicans take to floor to slam Dems for expected dismissal of Mayorkas trial

Several Senate Republicans took to the chamber floor on Monday night to call for an immediate and open trial into the impeachment articles passed against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Make no mistake about it: a vote to block the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas is a vote to keep our borders open," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said in floor remarks. Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., John Kennedy, R-La., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mike Braun, R-Ind., also made speeches on the expected Democratic motion to table the impeachment trial.

READ MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS DIGITAL

Marshall and Scott are members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The vote to "block" mentioned by Marshall is in reference to the expectation that Senate Democrats will look to use a procedural maneuver to quickly dismiss the trial after being sworn in as jurors on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has not made any indication that this will be done, but several Republicans and Democrats in the chamber have said they expect such an exercise to be used to end the trial.

BIDEN'S NEW STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT FACES BIPARTISAN SKEPTICISM IN CONGRESS

"Legally speaking [Mayorkas] has undermined the laws of the United States," alleged Schmitt, justifying the necessity of a full trial.

In his own remarks, Scott said, "I do not understand why my Democratic colleagues don't care."

PENCE WORRIES TIKTOK BILL COULD GET LOST IN 'FOG OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS,’ URGES SENATE VOTE

Kennedy pointed out that the House spent months developing the articles that were passed against Mayorkas and "They just want to ignore the House's evidence, summarily sweep it under the rug and move on."

Marshall emphasized the historical nature of such a move, if Democrats choose to employ it. "In our nation's history, the Senate has never tabled an impeachment trial," Marshall said.

GOP SENATOR HIGHLIGHTS SECURITY THREAT IN BORDER PATROL'S WEAKENED DRUG USE STANDARDS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a dear colleague letter to senators last week, Schumer acknowledged that House impeachment managers are expected to deliver two articles of impeachment for Mayorkas to the leader. He advised senators that attendance is "essential" during the week, as each of them will be sworn in as jurors on Thursday, with Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash., presiding.

The White House counsel sent a memo out on Monday, highlighting comments made by Republican senators about the Mayorkas impeachment effort prior to its passage in the House. Several of the Republican examples pointed to by the White House have since changed their position, voicing support for a trial.