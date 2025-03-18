Republicans eviscerate Schumer for 'mocking hardworking Americans' on 'The View': 'Seriously Chuck?'

Republican lawmakers are calling out Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for "mocking hardworking Americans" during an appearance on "The View," where the Democratic leader criticized individuals who want to keep more of the money they make.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., wrote that Schumer "is so out of touch with the American people that he would MOCK hardworking taxpayers for wanting to keep more of the money THEY EARN and run the businesses THEY OWN."

"Seriously Chuck?" Emmer said in a post on X.

Schumer, during his appearance on the daytime talk show on Tuesday, criticized individuals who want more control over running businesses they "built" with their "bare hands."

SCHUMER PRESSED ON WHETHER HE SHOULD STEP DOWN AMID SPENDING BILL FALLOUT DURING ‘THE VIEW'

"Their attitude is, ‘I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me? I don’t want to pay taxes. Or, I built my company with my bare hands. How dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, the land and water that I own, or my employees," Schumer said on "The View" on Tuesday.

"They hate government. The government's a barrier to people, a barrier to stop them from doing things. They want to destroy it," Schumer said. "We are not letting them do it and are united."

"You know it’s bad when even Whoopi Goldberg tries to get Schumer to stop talking," Rep. Pat Harrigon, R-N.C., reacted to the interview.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said Schumer was "mocking hardworking Americans who want to keep their own money is exactly what’s wrong with the left" and that he is "out of touch."

SCHUMER DISMISSES POSSIBLE AOC PRIMARY CHALLENGE, SAYS HE'S FOCUSED ON BRINGING TRUMP'S NUMBERS DOWN

"Chuck Schumer’s at it again, mocking hard-working Americans for wanting to keep more of their own money," wrote Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. "He can keep pushing his government-first agenda, but Americans know better. They don’t need Washington to tell them how to spend their dollars."

"Spoken like the leader of a party with an 29% approval rating," wrote Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, in a post on X.

Schumer also defended his reasoning for breaking with members of his party to help pass the Republican-led government funding bill on Friday and said that he wakes up "at 3 in the morning, sometimes so worried about the future of the country under these oligarchs."

"Chuck Schumer says he wakes up at 3am thinking about Elon. Rent free," said Libs of TikTok in a post on X alongside a clip of the Democratic leader's media appearance.

"The absolute horror of returning to government spending levels from a few years ago!" Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote in a post on X in response to the Democratic leader.

"Chuck Schumer says he's dealing with a ‘different, horrible kettle of fish’ because President Trump and Republicans want to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse from government," Trump's Rapid Response team said on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer was also asked by the hosts if it was time for him to step aside as the Senate Minority Leader, to which he responded, "No."

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.