Schumer pressed on whether he should step down amid spending bill fallout during 'The View'

Schumer said he had no plans to step down, adding, 'I should be the leader'

Hanna Panreck
Published
Chuck Schumer shrugs off suggestion he should step down as party leader Video

Chuck Schumer shrugs off suggestion he should step down as party leader

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he shouldn't step down as the party's leader during an interview on 'The View.'

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was asked on Tuesday during "The View" if it was time for him to step aside as Senate Minority Leader, to which he responded firmly with, "no."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted the criticism he's received from his fellow Democrats, saying, "Some of the progressive members of your caucus, the House caucus, are not with you. Jasmine Crockett questioned your leadership, Hakeem Jeffries dodged a question about your alignment over this and obviously voted the other direction. There seems to be a disconnect between the younger generation and some of the newly elected Democrats, and yours." 

"Do you believe that the party has confidence in you to continue to serve as its leader? And as somebody who was influential in helping Biden’s decision to step aside, do you think it might be time for you, too?" she asked.

"No," Schumer responded. "We have a lot of really strong talent in the Senate, in the House, in the governors, we have a great bench. But as for the Senate caucus, of which I’m the leader, I should be the leader." 

DEMOCRATS LASH OUT AT SCHUMER FOR ‘BETRAYAL’ OF SIDING WITH TRUMP

Schumer on 'The View'

Sen. Chuck Schumer was pressed during "The View" on if he should step down as leader amid the backlash he's received for voting with Republicans on the spending bill.  (Screenshot/ABC)

Schumer's leadership has been called into question by frustrated Democrats and liberal-leaning media voices after he voted to support a Republican spending bill. Schumer argued that while he disagreed with the bill, the consequences of a government shutdown if the legislation didn't pass were ultimately worse for Americans.

Schumer told the co-hosts he was good at winning Senate seats. 

"I’m a strategist, in terms of recruiting candidates, helping the candidates run campaigns and win. Look, winning in 2026 in the House and Senate, which could stop Trump once and for all, is vitally important," he said.

The senator compared himself to an orchestra leader. 

"I’m sort of the orchestra leader and I have a lot of talent in that orchestra, so what I do is I show them off. We have some great spokespeople, people like Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz," he said. "I’ll tell you one thing, we are totally united in one thing, many things, but one thing above all, we are united in going after Trump and showing the American people that he is making the middle class pay for the tax cuts on the rich."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters about President Donald Trump's agenda following a Democratic policy lunch

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters about President Donald Trump's agenda following a Democratic policy lunch at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were highly critical of Schumer's support for the GOP funding bill on Monday. 

"I think what you fight on matters too, and I think, again, that this was a fight that needed to happen, and it didn’t happen because of Chuck Schumer. If you think about it, Republicans would have had to own that government shutdown. They have control of everything, and it would have been squarely on their backs, and I am not alone in this opinion," Hostin said.

Navarro said she didn't buy Schumer's reasoning for voting in support of the bill. 

Schumer also responded to a question on Tuesday about his support, acknowledging that he knew he would get flak for it.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.