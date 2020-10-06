Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Republicans more likely than Democrats to say US should keep coronavirus vaccine for Americans first: poll

70% of Republicans and 52% of Democrats believe US should take an 'America first' approach

Adam Shaw
Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say that the U.S. should keep a potential COVID-19 vaccine for Americans first, according to a new poll released this week.

As the world looks for a vaccine for the coronavirus, the U.S. has been at the forefront of vaccine development, with President Trump recently suggesting that a vaccine could come within weeks, rather than early next year as many experts have predicted.

Should the U.S. create the vaccine, a UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll found that 58% of those polled said the United States should keep any vaccine it develops for Americans first, while 39% believe that it should make any vaccine immediately available to other countries.

There is a significant partisan difference on that question. Among Republicans, 70% believe the U.S. should take an “America first” approach, while just 52% of Democrats and 41% of independents believe the same.

There were also wide differences on other questions, including who caused the current situation. Of those who blamed the U.S. government, Democrats (79%) were more likely to do so than Republicans (38%). Meanwhile, Republicans were more likely to blame the governments of other countries (60%, to 37% of Democrats) and the World Health Organization (55% to 27% of Democrats).

The UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll was conducted Sept. 11-14, with 1,053 adults age 18 and older across the country.

