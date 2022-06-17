Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Republicans in congressional districts Biden won are largely silent about Trump support

Only one responded to questions pertaining to a Trump endorsement

By Brandon Gillespie , Jayme Chandler | Fox News
House Republicans representing districts that voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election are largely quiet over whether they would welcome support from former President Donald Trump, and if they would offer him their support should he run for president again in 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to each of these ten Republicans, asking them if they wanted, or were seeking, Trump's endorsement, and if they would support him should he seek another presidential term in the 2024 election as he has hinted.

Only one responded through a statement from his office with what appeared to be a clear intention to avoid Trump.

"Rep. Bacon is not seeking the endorsement of President Trump and is not looking towards 2024 at this time, but focusing on 2022 and taking back control of the House," the statement from the office of Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., read.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

TRUMP DEALT NEW SETBACKS IN GEORGIA, AS CANDIDATES HE BACKED TROUNCED IN GOP PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTIONS

The nine Republicans who did not respond included Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Meijer and Valadao were two of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol last year.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for comment on the lack of responses from the group of Republicans. Spokesperson Chris Taylor responded by accusing them of trying to escape from the party's "MAGA agenda."

"Republicans like Don Bacon will try to run away from their party’s extremist MAGA agenda like chickens. They know full-well their extremist agenda that puts our kids and elders in harm's way, weakens the power of our vote, and their decades long plot to take away a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body is a non-starter in suburban swing districts," Taylor said.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND. (Reuters)

With Republicans appearing all but certain to retake the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections, considering historical trends and the sharp collapse of Biden's approval rating, those representing these swing districts seem overtly aware that the path to the majority could be spoiled should their races once again become a replay of 2020.

2024 POLL: DESANTIS EDGES TRUMP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, WHICH HOLDS THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Republicans currently hold 210 seats of the 218 needed for a majority. Democrats currently hold 220.

Trump has already made a swath of endorsements in primary races across the country, but with mixed results. Although his endorsed candidates have maintained a high winning percentage, many of them ran in uncontested or noncompetitive races. 

A number of the candidates he backed lost more high-profile races in South Carolina and Georgia, with the latter seeing a clean sweep of losses in the May primaries and Tuesday's runoff elections.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump has seen success with other high-profile endorsements, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, and Katie Britt, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama.

Other Republicans have also avoided seeking Trump's endorsement, including Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election this year. DeSantis is considered a possible Trump rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but has not yet said if he is going to run.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

