Trump endorses Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt after flipping on Mo Brooks

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt Friday night, stating his opposition to a candidate he previously endorsed, Rep. Mo Brooks.

Trump, in an email sent late Friday, said he unendorsed Brooks because he had gone "woke" on the issue of the 2020 election.

"Last year I endorsed Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate because I thought he was a Fighter," Trump wrote in a press release. "Then, out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally."

Trump continued, "Instead of denouncing the Voter Fraud in the Election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, "Put that behind you, put that behind you," meaning that, in effect, forget the Rigged Election and go on to the future. The problem is, if you do that, it will happen again."

Brooks and Britt are running to fill retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's, R-Ala., Senate seat . They face each other in a runoff primary election on June 21.

Brooks has tried to regain Trump's endorsement in his run for Senate, beginning a campaign asking the former president to "Reendorse Mo."

Trump called Britt "a fearless America First Warrior," and assured voters that she would push policy in line with the Make America Great Again movement.

"The proud mother of two wonderful children, Katie, along with her great husband, Wesley, a Star at the University of Alabama and the New England Patriots, are True Champions for the American Family," Trump said.

Britt took a victory lap on social media after the announcement, declaring her commitment to the "America First" political agenda.

Brooks hit back with a statement saying Trump is "the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race."

"This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate," Brooks said late Friday. "Let’s just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes. He endorsed Mitt Romney, he endorsed John McCain and now he’s endorsed Katie Britt, who his own son, Don Jr. called 'Alabama’s Liz Cheney.'"

"Alabama grassroots remember in 2017 when Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell got involved in a Senate primary in Alabama—and we rejected them," Brooks continued. "The people of Alabama will decide."