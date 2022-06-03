Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Dave McCormick concedes to Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary

US Senate Candidate Dave McCormick said it's 'clear' that Mehmet Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is the Republican nominee in the Pennsylvania race

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick conceded in the Republican primary election to Mehmet Oz on Friday evening.

McCormick made the announcement while speaking to a group of supporters along with media as he described the recount as "largely complete."

Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, Dave McCormick, right, and his wife Dinah Powell, talk to supporters during his returns watch party in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, Dave McCormick, right, and his wife Dinah Powell, talk to supporters during his returns watch party in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP)

He called Oz to congratulate him on Friday, and encouraged his supporters to back him in the upcoming November election against Democrat John Fetterman.

"It's now clear to me with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate. It is so important for Pennsylvania, so important that we beat John Fetterman," McCormick said.

