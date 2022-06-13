Republicans ask Biden to solve medical dye shortage, reliance on Chinese products amid supply chain crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are demanding that President Biden specifically address shortages of medical dye imperative to detecting cancer, brain clots and other diseases amid unresolved nationwide supply chain issues.

In a letter to Biden this week, led by Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., including support from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and over two dozen other members, the lawmakers warn that the shortage of the dye, called "intravenous contrast fluids," is "urgent and must be addressed."

The members state that Biden's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported shortages of "iohexol and iodixanol intravenous contrast media products" used to conduct a wide array of medical scans. They cite the University of Virginia, which recently had to cancel more than 680 CT imagining appointments due to this shortage.

"With the lack of intravenous contrast fluids and the potential for further depletion, many physicians and patients could continue facing delays in the detection of diseases like cancer," the Republicans wrote.

AS HOSPITALS FACE SHORTAGE OF CONTRAST DYE, DOCTOR SUGGESTS ALTERNATIVE TESTS

In addition, the Republicans specifically expressed concern with the United States' dependence on Chinese manufactured medical products, which puts the U.S. in a bad situation, especially with one of the nation's adversaries.

"Further, we understand that the shortage of intravenous contrast fluids has risen from lockdowns by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and our nation’s dependency on Chinese-made medical products. It is imperative that you prioritize efforts to domestically produce medical products such as intravenous contrast fluids and reduce federal barriers that prevent disbursement of needed medical products," the lawmakers say.

They continue: "Moreover, this shortage highlights the urgent need to establish an outbound investment review process to ensure that critical capabilities are not being offshored, especially to our adversaries, without visibility by the U.S. government. A proactive approach would address supply chain resiliency, improve access to care, and lower costs for our constituents."

COVID-19 SCARED PATIENTS OUT OF HOSPITALS, BRINGING ON HEALTH NEGLECT AND EXTREME BACKLOGS

The lawmakers also expressed complaints with the rising cost of gas and other goods that have been impacted by the supply chain crisis and 40-year high inflation.

The Labor Department said last week that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.6% in May from a year ago. Prices jumped 1% in the one-month period from April. Those figures were both higher than the 8.3% headline figure and 0.7% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the letter.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.