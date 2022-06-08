As hospitals face shortage of contrast dye, doctor suggests alternative tests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Frita Fisher, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and works in internal medicine and pediatrics, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning to discuss the current shortage of contrast dye in this country, which is causing problems for both doctors and patients at hospitals and other locations.

"It's all because of the supply chain," she said of the issue today.

"We have GE Healthcare, which is in Shanghai, China, and due to that zero-COVID tolerance [there], they had to close for two months — meaning they could not make contrast dye," she said.

"Unfortunately, here in the United States," she said, "according to the Radiological Society of America," there are only four companies that make contrast dye.

The liquid that helps doctors is called IV contrast, which contains iodine. In a hospital or health care setting, doctors inject the material into patients' bloodstreams in order to be able to see a variety of structures highlighted on the scans.

The lack of contrast dye right now "means that [patients] are having to delay procedures, which could mean a delay in diagnosis," she said.

With the help of the contrast dye, noted Dr. Fisher, doctors "can pick up brain tumors, we can pick up liver tumors, we can pick up blood clots," she said.

"But, if you're not deemed to be prioritized … you may have to have a delayed diagnosis because we just don't have enough contrast" to do the procedures, she said.

Dr. Fisher noted, "We should never be dependent so heavily on just one company," comparing this current problem to what has happened with the baby formula situation in this country.

Dr. Fisher suggested that "patients have to be their own advocates … Patients need to talk to physicians about alternatives, like ultrasounds, like MRIs, and really be persistent" about it, she said.

She said some of the radiologists are saving up the dye, conserving it — even diluting it in some cases.

Is there a way we can manufacture this material here — and not be dependent on the manufacturing done in other countries?

"For a long-term goal, we probably can," Fisher replied in answer to co-host Pete Hegseth's question on Wednesday morning.

"But probably that won't be quick enough" right now to solve today's shortage of contrast dye, she added.

