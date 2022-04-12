126 Republicans raise concerns with 'anti-life' provisions in Biden's budget proposal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of 126 Republican lawmakers are pushing back against President Biden's Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget Proposal, which they say includes anti-life and anti-family provisions.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., led the representatives in a letter Monday to Biden reviewed by Fox News Digital, which states, "Every human life is precious, sacred, and deserving of protection. Unfortunately, your proposal expands abortion on demand, paid for by taxpayers."

Last month, Biden proposed a $5.8 trillion budget blueprint for federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October. The proposal makes no mention of the Hyde Amendment, a policy that President Biden has openly supported for many years that prevents the use of taxpayer money to fund abortions, except in rare instances.

"We are concerned that for the second year in a row, you have released a budget proposal that includes numerous anti-life and anti-family provisions which stand in stark contrast to our values and the values of an overwhelming majority of Americans," the letter states.

The administration's budget also proposes a 40% increase of $400 million in funding for the Title X Family Planning Program, an act that the lawmakers believe would work in the benefit of the abortion industry as a "slush fund."

The representatives mentioned the budget proposal's 72% increase in funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), an organization with ties to China and North Korea that has allegedly supported population control, forced abortions and sterilization.

"Life and family values should not be a partisan issue," said Norman in a statement to Fox News Digital.

He continued, "Any administration that seeks to facilitate abortions and enables some of the world's most brutal regimes to openly violate human rights deserves to be questioned."

The letter also states that according to a poll conducted by Marist and the Knights of Columbus, 77% of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars to promote abortions overseas, while 60% oppose the use of taxpayer money to fund abortions in the United States.

All 126 representatives vowed to reject any budget that included anti-life provisions.

"This budget proposal is anything but moderate. Your administration continues to double down on a deeply unpopular agenda that disregards the sanctity of life. We stand strong in our opposition to your current proposal, and we will reject any budget that omits or undermines vital pro-life protections," wrote the lawmakers.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the letter.

Abortion laws have been a controversial topic over the past few months, with more states passing stricter bans on the procedure.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday that would ban nearly all abortion procedures in the state, with few medical exemptions.

The state joins fellow Republican Governors of Texas and Arizona in signing stricter bans on abortion into law, as the Biden administration advocates for more funding in its budget proposal.