Republicans advance Trump ally's Gulf of America bill to full House vote despite Dem opposition

The House Rules Committee has advanced a bill to permanently rename the Gulf of America.

Formerly the Gulf of Mexico, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that upended that as part of his America First agenda.

But without congressional action, the name could be reverted by a future administration – which spurred Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to introduce a bill enshrining the name in federal law.

The measure advanced through the House Rules Committee in a party-line vote on Monday evening, teeing it up for a chamber-wide vote sometime this week. The House Rules Committee acts as the final gatekeeper for most bills before they hit the House floor.

Democrats had attempted to derail the measure with several protest amendments, including one that would have limited oil and gas drilling permissions in the area.

None of those passed along with the final bill, however, as expected.

Democrats ripped the legislation as a meaningless attempt to score political points with Trump.

Republicans, however, called it a "historic" move for America First and an "important symbol of that effort and a step in the right direction."

"Throughout our country's history, presidents have changed the names of America's lands and waters. The change we are discussing today signals to the world that America is standing tall, and that we are proud of our country," Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., said in support of the bill.

"It is nearly impossible to overstate the Gulf of America's critical role in achieving not only American energy independence, but dominance. President Trump has made it a priority of his administration to reassert America's role as a global leader in energy production, and the Gulf of America is a critical part of that agenda."

She pointed back to Republicans' 2024 electoral sweep, "The American people support these policies, and we must deliver on the promises that we have made."

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., a member of the House Rules Committee, said during her opening statement during the panel's debate on the measure, "Ever since the beginning of Trump's term, House Republicans have been tripping over themselves to find new and more embarrassing ways to suck up to the president and indulge his peculiar obsessions."

"This bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico is a stupid, unserious waste of time and taxpayer dollars. It's an embarrassment to the nation that it was ever introduced, let alone that it's being brought to the floor for a vote," Scanlon said.

Fox News Digital is told a House-wide vote on the bill is expected Thursday morning.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital of the Democrats lodging protest amendments to the bill, "Democrats are so overtaken with Trump Derangement Syndrome and obsessed with obstructing the President’s agenda that they will always put America Last. As President Trump said, the Gulf of America has long been an integral asset to our nation. All future generations should be able to recognize this beautiful body of water as a sign of American greatness."