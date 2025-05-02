Expand / Collapse search
Doug Burgum unveils major deregulatory shift to boost Gulf oil and gas production

The Interior Department says easing financial assurance requirements will support the US energy boom

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
Trump admin announces new oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America Video

Trump admin announces new oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America

Interior Sec. Doug Burgum discusses the Department of Interior’s first new oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of America and the Trump administration's energy agenda on ‘Fox & Friends.’

EXCLUSIVE: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Friday will update a Biden-era federal rule regarding energy development as a major cost-saving measure to private firms, one day after taking a visit to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility on the Gulf Coast.

A source familiar with the workings of the rule said it essentially will "massively deregulate" a rule passed between the two Trump administrations and should further bolster Gulf Coast oil and gas production by providing lower startup costs for energy firms.

The rule outlines criteria that producers and grantholders must provide as financial assurance, with a 2024 Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) estimate that $6.9 billion in new supplemental assurance would be required to protect against oil lessees' default.

The Interior Department said that $6.9 billion added up to the $665 million in estimated additional insurance premiums for energy companies, which stifled how much they could spend to expand their operations and pursue what President Donald Trump has called "American energy dominance."

BURGUM SAYS INTERIOR DEPARTMENT COMPLETELY EMBRACING DOGE EFFORT

Burgum_trump_dc

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, left, and President Donald Trump. (Getty)

Burgum told Fox News Digital that the rule revision will "enable our nation’s energy producers to redirect their capital toward future leasing, exploration, and production all while financially protecting the American taxpayer.

"Cutting red tape will level the playing field and allow American companies to make investments that strengthen domestic energy security and benefit Gulf of America states and their communities," he said.

DAKOTAS PRIMED FOR NEWFOUND POLITICAL PROMINENCE AS SENATE, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LEADERS PICKED FROM HEARTLAND CROP

Trump wants to rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' Video

BOEM will continue to require lessees on the outer continental shelf to provide financial assurances, while the Trump administration writ large works toward more balanced regulations, the department said in an exclusive statement.

During Burgum’s visit to the Gulf, he met with energy workers at the LNG facility and discussed how the department under his leadership wants to better support the industry.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum visits southern border amid military crackdown on illegal immigration. Video

The Gulf of America currently produces approximately 1.8 million barrels of crude oil daily and 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. 

