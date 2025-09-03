Elon Musk opines on 'major driver of white males becoming trans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business magnate Elon Musk suggested that anti-white male propaganda is "a major driver of" members of that demographic adopting transgender identity.

"My observation is that a major driver of white males becoming trans is the relentless propaganda portraying white men as the worst human beings," Musk wrote in a post on X.

"If those lies land, especially during vulnerable teen years, and they are given an option to be a ‘celebrated’ group, some will do it," he added.

Someone responded to Musk's post by writing, "Interesting theory. It may also explain why so many white women support trans mania despite the harm it causes them and their children."

Musk replied with the 100 emoji, apparently expressing agreement.

One of Musk's children identifies as transgender.

"They call it deadnaming for a reason," Musk previously said during an interview with Jordan Peterson, saying, "my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."