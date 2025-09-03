Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk

Elon Musk opines on 'major driver of white males becoming trans'

One of Elon Musk's children identifies as transgender

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Vice President JD Vance: It would be a 'huge mistake' for Elon Musk to go forward with a third party Video

Vice President JD Vance: It would be a 'huge mistake' for Elon Musk to go forward with a third party

Vice President JD Vance discusses stopping crime, bringing peace to Ukraine, building the economy and third-party politics on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business magnate Elon Musk suggested that anti-white male propaganda is "a major driver of" members of that demographic adopting transgender identity.

"My observation is that a major driver of white males becoming trans is the relentless propaganda portraying white men as the worst human beings," Musk wrote in a post on X. 

ELON MUSK HALTS PLANS FOR NEW POLITICAL PARTY, PRIORITIZING BUSINESS INSTEAD: REPORT

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

"If those lies land, especially during vulnerable teen years, and they are given an option to be a ‘celebrated’ group, some will do it," he added.

Someone responded to Musk's post by writing, "Interesting theory. It may also explain why so many white women support trans mania despite the harm it causes them and their children."

NANCY PELOSI SAYS SEX CHANGES FOR TRANS KIDS IS SOMETHING SHE'S WORKING FOR ‘AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL’

Elon Musk looks down, standing in the Oval Office with his arms crossed

Elon Musk stands in the Oval Office to attend a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2025.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Musk replied with the 100 emoji, apparently expressing agreement.

One of Musk's children identifies as transgender.

SPACEX SUCCEEDS AT THIRD STARSHIP TEST FLIGHT ATTEMPT AFTER MULTIPLE SCRUBS

Vivian Jenna Wilson with another person

Jasmine Kennedie and Vivian Jenna Wilson (right) attend RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Red carpet & Premiere Party at Gitano on May 8, 2025 in New York City (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"They call it deadnaming for a reason," Musk previously said during an interview with Jordan Peterson, saying, "my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue