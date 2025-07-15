Republican leading House Budget Committee looks ahead after passing Big Beautiful Bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, was praised for the role he played in the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill. However, the congressman says this is the beginning, not the end, of spending reforms.

"We will never be able to get a balanced budget or even put our country on a path to a balanced budget and a sustainable fiscal trajectory in one reconciliation bill," Arrington told Fox News Digital. "We're too far down the broken road of bad and irresponsible fiscal behavior. We're too deep in the debt hole for one bill to do it."

Arrington, whom House Speaker Mike Johnson called the "the lead budget hawk in the House," said he is "obsessed" with tackling deficit spending, which he sees as the biggest threat to America's future. He believes that addressing the nation’s situation in an effective way means creating the "conditions for growing the economy."

"So, the pro-growth policies, the tax cuts, the work incentives, opening up our energy assets and deregulating the energy economy, all of those pro- growth policies will reignite economic growth. And that is the foundation for our country's fiscal health and just about everything else: our military prowess, our global leadership, our way of life," Arrington said.

The Big Beautiful Bill’s journey to President Donald Trump’s desk was not pretty, as the legislation received criticism from both sides of the aisle and caused tension among Republicans.

Elon Musk, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and others argued that it did not take adequate measures to cut government spending. Arrington said he respects Massie and Musk — as well as other critics — but believes that the risk of losing the "good things" in the bill was too high. In the end, the Texas lawmaker sees the tradeoff as "permanent pro-growth tax policy" in exchange for the extra spending in the legislation.

"I think there's a big gap in information — and accurate information. Part of it is you've got the Congressional Budget Office putting out these big numbers… two and a half or three trillion dollars in additional deficit that would be added to the national debt over the 10-year budget window as a result of this bill. That is just patently false. It's completely inaccurate," Arrington said, adding that they fail to "consider economic growth and the revenue that will flow back into the treasury when you have pro-growth policies."

Trump signed the bill on his self-imposed July 4 deadline, just one day after the House passed the final version of the $3.3 trillion legislation.

Before signing the bill, the president said it would "fuel massive economic growth" and "lift up the hard-working citizens who make this country run."

So, what’s next on the budget chairman’s agenda? Just one thing — or three, as he said to Fox News Digital, "spending cuts, spending cuts and spending cuts."

"We didn't get into this mess overnight, we won't get out of it overnight, but we'll never get out if we don't start exercising the political will to do what we all say in our campaigns," Arrington told Fox News Digital. "I think we established a great model for restoring fiscal health, and we just have to continue to repeat it and do it in even more dramatic fashion in the future."