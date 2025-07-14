House Republicans showcase they 'took action' with passage of Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As the messaging battle over the GOP's sweeping domestic policy package takes center stage in the battle for the 2026 midterm elections, the House Republican campaign committee is launching its first ads since President Donald Trump signed the massive measure into law.

"Republicans took action with President Trump to make America more affordable again, passing a Working Families Tax Cut, saving families thousands a year. Plus, no tax on tips and a tax cut on Social Security, benefiting workers and seniors," says the narrator in new ads from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

The ads, which will run digitally nationwide, were shared first with Fox News on Tuesday. The spots will be backed by a modest ad buy, according to officials.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate, in near-party lines, two weeks ago narrowly passed the measure, known as the "one big, beautiful bill." And the president signed the bill into law during a July 4 ceremony at the White House.

THE BATTLE OVER THE 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' MOVES FROM CAPITOL HILL TO THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The measure is stuffed full of Trump's 2024 campaign trail promises and second-term priorities on tax cuts, immigration, defense, energy and the debt limit.

It includes extending the president's signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

By making his first-term ta x rates permanent — they were set to expire later this year — the bill will cut taxes by nearly $4.4 trillion over the next decade, according to analysis by the Congressional Budget Office and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

POLITICAL FIGHT OVER ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’ IS FRONT-AND-CENTER IN KEY SENATE RACE

The measure also provides billions for border security and codifies the president's controversial immigration crackdown.

And the new law also restructures Medicaid — the almost 60-year-old federal program that provides health coverage to roughly 71 million low-income Americans.

The changes to Medicaid, as well as cuts to food stamps, another one of the nation's major safety net programs, were drafted in part as an offset to pay for extending Trump's tax cuts. The measure includes a slew of new rules and regulations, including work requirements for many of those seeking Medicaid coverage.

The $3.4 trillion legislative package is also projected to surge the national debt by $4 trillion over the next decade.

WHAT'S ACTUALLY IN TRUMP'S ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’

Democrats for months have repeatedly blasted Republicans over the social safety net changes.

"BREAKING: House Republicans vote to kick 17 million people off health care," the headline in an email from the Democratic National Committee to supporters emphasized moments after the bill passed the House earlier this month.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries charged that "extreme House Republicans just approved the largest cut to Medicaid and food assistance in American history to fund tax breaks for their billionaire donors."

And Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chair Rep. Suzan DelBene pledged that "the DCCC will make sure every battleground voter knows how vulnerable House Republicans abandoned them by passing the most unpopular piece of legislation in modern American history, and we’re going to take back the House majority because of it."

Democrats spotlighted a slew of national polls conducted last month, before the measure was passed into law, that indicate the bill's popularity in negative territory.

But Republicans have also been going on offense, targeting Democrats for voting against tax cuts.

"Republicans are delivering real relief while Democrats deliver excuses. President Trump and House Republicans are cutting taxes, lowering costs, and putting working families first, just like we did before, and just like we’ll do again," NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

And NRCC chair Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, in an opinion piece published earlier this month, charged that House Democrats "rejected common sense" by voting against the bill.

"And we will make sure each one of them has to answer for it," he vowed, as he pointed to next year's congressional elections, when the GOP will be defending its razor-thin majority in the House.