Republican Guy Nohra makes major investment in launching Nevada gubernatorial bid

EXCLUSIVE: Republican businessman and self-described "political outsider" Guy Nohra on Tuesday launched a bid for governor in Nevada, joining an increasingly crowded field of GOP contenders running to challenge Democratic Gov. Doug Sisolak in next year's election.

"Governor Sisolak has failed Nevadans. At every turn, he has mimicked and implemented the failed policies of California. His lack of leadership and innovation is hurting Nevada’s economy, our businesses, our students, and our families," Nohra said in a statement shared first with Fox News.

And he vowed that "as your next Governor, I will fight side-by-side with you to take our state back from the leftist-career politicians in Carson City. And together, we will turn Nevada around."

Nohra – who’s described by his campaign as a "visionary entrepreneur" who cofounded a life sciences venture capital firm that invested in 180 innovative biotech and medical technology companies "responsible for critical medical breakthroughs, saving lives and creating thousands of American jobs" – highlighted that he’s making an initial seven-figure investment in his gubernatorial bid.

A native of Lebanon, Nohra fought as a teenager in the country’s bloody civil war "to defend his family, his community, and his Christian faith." His parents sent him to live with family in America to finish high school.

The narrator in a video launching his campaign highlighted that Nohra "thrived in the classroom, played on his high school football team, captained the track team, and even joined a rock band called Merging Traffic."

"I played the guitar. We were actually pretty good. Played a lot of great '70s stuff that I’m still playing today," Nohra said in the video.

Nohra graduated from Stanford and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago before entering the business world.

"I am not going to run my campaign like any other. Instead, I am going to talk to you directly, in full honesty and frankness," Nohra vowed. "I am going to share with you my ideas for turning around Nevada’s economy, we’re going to manage through this post-COVID hangover, teaching our kids how great America is, while keeping critical race theory out, making state government more efficient, eliminating onerous regulations, ensuring our state income tax stays at zero."

Nohra joins a GOP field that already includes Democrat-turned-Republican Mayor John Lee of North Las Vegas, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and attorney Joey Gilbert. Former Sen. Dean Heller is likely to declare his candidacy next month, and Rep. Mark Amodei (NV-02) is also mulling a GOP gubernatorial bid.

Sisolak, the former chair of the Clark County Commission overseeing the Las Vegas Strip, won election as governor in 2018 by four points, becoming the battleground state’s first Democratic governor in two decades.