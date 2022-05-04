Republican Governors Association billboards in Delaware target Biden on border crisis: 'Where are you, Joe?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) launched a campaign targeting President Biden Thursday, hammering him for the ongoing border crisis.

The RGA launched the campaign in Delaware, accusing Biden of spending weekends at his home in Wilmington instead of addressing the southern border.

"Since his inauguration, Joe Biden has spent more weekends in Delaware than in Washington, D.C., and has yet to visit the southern border to see the record-high rates of migrant crossings, deadly drugs and harmful criminals overwhelming our border states and communities," RGA co-chair Doug Ducey said of the campaign.

"If Joe Biden won't come to the border to see the realities of the crisis, we will continue to bring them to him," he added.

Immigration and the ongoing migrant crisis at the border are quickly becoming important policy considerations for citizens in the U.S., polling behind only inflation in levels of concern among voters. A Quinnipiac University poll found that inflation is by far the most urgent issue for voters, with 31% of those polled saying it was their most urgent issue. In second was immigration (10%), followed by election laws (8%) and Ukraine with 7%.

In a similar poll a month ago, inflation was the top issue for 30% of Americans, followed by Russia/Ukraine (14%) and then immigration with 9%.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Thursday that there were more than 389,000 " gotaways " at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021.

The disclosed figure came during an intense back-and-forth between Mayorkas and Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., during his testimony at an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mayorkas said in FY 2021 — October 2020 to September 2021 — there were 389,155 "gotaways," which refers to migrants who were not apprehended and those who got past border agents.

Multiple U.S. Customers and Border Protection sources have told Fox News that there have already been more than 300,000 known getaways in FY 2022, which began October 1, 2021.

