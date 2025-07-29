Republican congressman kicked by horse, breaks rib during farm accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee congressman is recovering after he was "accidentally" kicked by a horse over the weekend, breaking one of his ribs.

Sources said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is feeling "fine now," and there will not be any changes to his schedule.

"While working on his farm over the weekend, Congressman Burchett was accidently kicked by a horse," according to a statement from spokesperson Will Garrett. "He suffered a broken rib and bruising but hasn't missed a beat."

Burchett told Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram that a horsefly landed on his horse's tail, causing it to get spooked.

The horse kicked Burchett in the chest "with both hooves," leaving him with a unique battle scar.

"It’s a cool mark," Burchett told Pergram. "I’ve been toying with the idea of getting a tattoo."

While the congressman made light of the situation, he added the doctor told him he was "lucky," because it would have been a problem had the blow "been an inch-and-a-half higher."

The 60-year-old previously served as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Burchett spoke in Maury County, Tennessee, on Monday night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week.

Burchett's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.