Politics

Reporter's Notebook: House vote on 'big, beautiful bill' could come as early as today

Vote on 'big, beautiful bill' expected before Memorial Day with tight Republican margins

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Trump urges GOP to pass budget bill Video

Trump urges GOP to pass budget bill

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram discusses the push to support the ‘big, beautiful bill’ on ‘Special Report.’

We are now in the range where the House could potentially debate and vote on the "big, beautiful bill." 

A vote could come as early as later today or tonight. That may still be a little optimistic, but when things are ready, the House could vote at any time of the day or night between now and Sunday. 

The goal of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is to vote on the plan before Memorial Day. Fox is told that slamming this up against the holiday recess actually helps the GOP get votes, because members really want to get away for events, graduations and Memorial Day parades. 

SPEAKER JOHNSON REACHES TENTATIVE DEAL WITH BLUE STATE REPUBLICANS TO BOOST CAP ON ‘SALT’ DEDUCTION

Donald Trump stands next to Mike Johnson

President Donald Trump, left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talk with reporters after a House Republican Conference meeting on the budget reconciliation bill in the Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The House Rules Committee – which serves as the gateway to the House floor for legislation – began its meeting at 1 a.m. ET. It could go all day, but what we’re waiting for is a final "manager’s amendment" from Johnson to make all of the fixes to court the votes of skeptical Republicans. The key to that amendment is to repair things – and not break something else. 

REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS SAY THEY ‘STAND UNITED’ IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP'S ‘ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’

US Capitol Building at sunset on Jan. 30, 2025.

US Capitol Building at sunset on Jan. 30, 2025. (Fox News Digital)

There appears to be an agreement to raise the SALT cap (state and local taxes) for high-tax states. 

So, we’re in the go zone for a potential vote. Other hiccups could arise. And remember that it‘s about the math. The GOP can only lose three votes on its side and still pass the bill. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

