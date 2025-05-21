Expand / Collapse search
Republicans

Speaker Johnson reaches tentative deal with blue state Republicans to boost cap on ‘SALT’ deduction

Some Republicans frame the deduction increase as 'existential' while others fear it rewards blue state's high-tax state policies

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Republicans reach tentative deal on 'SALT' Video

Republicans reach tentative deal on 'SALT'

A tentative deal has been reached between House Speaker Mike Johnson and a group of blue state Republican lawmakers to boost the cap on state and local tax deductions, or "SALT."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reached a tentative deal with blue state Republican lawmakers to boost the cap on state and local tax deductions, or "SALT," to $40,000 in President Donald Trump’s so-called "big, beautiful bill," Republican sources confirmed to Fox News late Tuesday. 

The proposed cap – which is up from $30,000 – would be per household for taxpayers making less than $500,000 per year. 

GOP HOLDOUTS UNMOVED BY TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL' TRIP TO CAPITOL HILL

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership in Washington, DC, United States, on May 20, 2025. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)


 It remains unclear whether GOP hardliners who oppose raising the SALT cap deductions will sign off on the measure. 

The tentative agreement, first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News, comes as House GOP factions have been engaged in high-stakes debates on taxes, Medicaid, and green energy subsidies while crafting the president’s "big, beautiful bill."

Donald Trump stands next to Mike Johnson

President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talk with reporters after a House Republican Conference meeting on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SALT deduction caps primarily benefit people living in high-cost-of-living areas like New York City, Los Angeles, and their surrounding areas. 

BLUE STATE REPUBLICANS THREATEN MUTINY OVER STATE AND LOCAL TAXES IN TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Mike Johnson speaks at press conference

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, May 6, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

Republicans representing those areas have framed raising the SALT deduction cap as an existential issue, arguing that a failure to address it could cost the GOP the House majority in the 2026 midterms. 

Meanwhile, Republicans representing lower-tax states are largely wary of raising the deduction cap, believing that it incentivizes blue states’ high-tax policies

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

