Rosenstein to leave DOJ once new attorney general confirmed: report

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his role in the coming weeks once a new attorney general is confirmed, a report published early Wednesday said.

There was no indication he was being forced out of his position by President Donald Trump, but multiple sources told ABC News that Rosenstein always expected to serve about two years.

Rosenstein has made Trump and White House officials aware of his plan to leave, the report said. His exit is expected to occur around the time William Barr-- Trump's nominee for attorney general-- would take office, ABC News said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment early Wednesday.

Speculation of Rosenstein’s departure mounted after the firing of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November. He has overseen Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election and has been a target of Trump on Twitter.