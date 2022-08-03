Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Al Qaeda
Published

Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan

GOP lawmakers say that Zawahri's presence in Kabul at the time of his death shatters Biden's rationale for leaving Afghanistan

By Haris Alic | Fox News
close
Biden announces killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri Video

Biden announces killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri

President Joe Biden speaks in the aftermath of leading a successful precision strike against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. 

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri proved Biden was disingenuous when he argued previously that there was no reason for the U.S. to remain in Afghanistan. 

ZAWAHRI'S KABUL DEATH RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT AL QAEDA PRESENCE IN AFGHANISTAN AFTER US LEFT IT TO THE TALIBAN

"The president was not being truthful," said Turner. "Now, as they try to take a victory lap for their actions of killing Zawahri in Afghanistan, they're having to admit that his presence in Afghanistan is evidence that al Qaeda has a foothold and a presence and a relationship with the Taliban." 

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri proved President Biden was disingenuous when he argued previously that there was no reason for the U.S. to remain in Afghanistan.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri proved President Biden was disingenuous when he argued previously that there was no reason for the U.S. to remain in Afghanistan. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Biden argued last year that America's "forever war" in Afghanistan had run its course. The president repeatedly stressed that the initial reason for the war, to combat al Qaeda and other terrorist groups, had been achieved. 

"What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone," Biden said in August 2021, when defending his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. "We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as – as well as – getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."

Republicans have long argued that the White House botched the U.S. exit from Afghanistan. They say that Biden undercut the legitimacy of the prior Afghan government by withdrawing troops and abandoning billions in military hardware to the Taliban. 

CIA TARGETED AL-ZAWAHRI ALONE ON HIS BALCONY AFTER MONTHS OF SURVEILLANCE, BUILDING HIS 'PATTERN OF LIFE'

Now GOP lawmakers say that Zawahri's presence in Kabul at the time of his death shatters Biden's rationale for leaving Afghanistan. Turner told Fox News Digital that the White House disproved its own theory.

"The president and the White House by their own actions have disproved their own theory as to the basis that they used for pulling out of Afghanistan," said Turner. "Biden was being disingenuous in stating that al Qaeda was gone and then [by] diminishing the overall characterization of the threat to the United States." 

Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital.

Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The White House argues the president's comments about al Qaeda last year were more about the group's diminished presence and role in plotting terrorism from Afghanistan, not its presence in the country. 

"They weren't playing a major role in operations or resourcing or planning in Afghanistan," said John Kirby, the White House coordinator for the National Security Council. "I think — again, without getting into numbers — we would still assess that to be the case."

Earlier this week, Biden announced that a U.S. drone strike had killed Zawairi, the 71-year-old leader of al Qaeda, in Kabul. The terrorist mastermind, who was linked to the September 11, 2001 attack, was staying with family at the house of an aide to a senior Taliban official. 

National security experts say Zawahri's presence in Afghanistan appears to indicate that the Taliban regime is giving al Qaeda safe haven. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Afghanistan is a petri dish growing threats to the region and beyond," said Dan Hoffman, a former director of the CIA's Middle East and North Africa division. "The one lesson we learned from Sept. 11 is that you can't give these guys ungoverned space."

GOP lawmakers say the Biden administration needs to be more transparent about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the ramifications of the U.S. withdrawal. They say the White House has refused to release documents and certain information pertaining to the U.S. exit. 

GOP lawmakers say the Biden administration needs to be more transparent about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the ramifications of the U.S. withdrawal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GOP lawmakers say the Biden administration needs to be more transparent about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the ramifications of the U.S. withdrawal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"It's very disturbing this administration is not providing information to Congress," said Turner. "But I think they know that if they do, it will be absolutely damning and show the devastating impact of this president's decision to cut and run from Afghanistan." 

Haris Alic covers Congress and politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at haris.alic@fox.com or follow him on Twitter at @realharisalic.

More from Politics