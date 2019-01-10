Rep. Steve King slammed by fellow GOP colleagues for 'white supremacist' remark

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is once again in hot water with his own party for what are widely being condemned as racist remarks he made during an interview with the New York Times.

King was quoted in the newspaper as saying: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted that King’s remarks are “abhorrent and racist and should have no place in our national discourse.”

And fellow Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan said: “This is an embrace of racism, and it has no place in Congress or anywhere.”

King later tweeted that he regards white nationalism and white supremacy as “evil,” but this is not the first time the Iowa lawmaker has seemingly expressed sympathy with white supremacists.

In November, King drew a strong rebuke from the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee after making a string of comments and retweets relating to white nationalists and supremacists.

King had publicly endorsed a white nationalist candidate for mayor in Toronto. The candidate, Faith Goldy, has promoted books espousing anti-Semitic ideas and defending the white supremacist “14 words” slogan, according to the Toronto Star.

King also has drawn criticism for posts on Twitter, such as in 2017 when he wrote that “culture and demographics are our destiny” and said we “can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies.”

And in September, King came under renewed scrutiny after traveling to Austria and giving an interview in which he said, “If we don't defend Western Civilization, then we will become subjugated by the people who are the enemies of faith, the enemies of justice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.