Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene wants men banned from women's spaces in 'all taxpayer-funded facilities'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has suggested that she would support banning biological men from women's spaces in "all taxpayer-funded facilities."

Greene's comments come as Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., pushes a resolution to prohibit House members and others from using single-sex spaces in the Capitol or House office buildings that do not align with their biological sex.

"A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House may not use a single-sex facility (including a restroom, changing room, or locker room) in the Capitol or House Office Buildings, other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individual," the resolution states, noting that the House sergeant-at-arms is tasked with enforcement.

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, a Democrat who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2024 election, identifies as transgender.

"McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women's private spaces," Mace posted.

In a post on X, McBride, who will be the first openly transgender member of Congress, said, "Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness."

"This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on," McBride added in another post.

McBride will be sworn in to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

"He's a biological male," Greene said in a video. "He can go in the men's room," she said. There is a "bathroom in his office just like all of us," she said.

Greene indicated she would support a resolution blocking men from women's spaces in "all taxpayer-funded facilities."

"I support banning men from women’s restrooms in the Capitol, but that isn’t enough," Greene noted in the post on X that also contains the video. "Men should be banned from women’s restrooms in every federal building paid for by taxpayers."

Fox News Digital attempted to reach out to McBride for comment.