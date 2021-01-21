Freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Georgia conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Thursday made good on her promise to file articles of impeachment against President Biden.

The freshman Republican, who has supported QANON conspiracy theories and criticized the 25,000 National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. to protect the presidential inauguration, took to Twitter to make her announcement.

"I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we will see how this goes," Greene said.

Fox News could not reach Republican House leadership to comment on the recent move, but Greene immediately used her announcement to raise money for an "Impeach Joe Biden Fund."

Greene’s impeachment filings were not made readily available, but in a press release, she claimed she was basing the impeachment on an alleged abuse of power by Biden from his time as vice president.

Greene accused Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

"President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama's Vice President is lengthy and disturbing," she wrote in a statement Thursday. "President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family's pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies."

Biden has repeatedly denied involving U.S. foreign policy in Kiev with his son’s work. And Senate Republicans found no evidence of wrongdoing after completing their own months-long investigation into corruption allegations last year.

Greene’s articles of impeachment are not expected to make it very far with a Democrat-controlled House, but Fox News could not reach Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for comment.

Greene announced last week, just hours after the House’s historic second impeachment of President Trump, that she would bring articles of impeachment against Biden.

The freshmen Republican has already had her Twitter account temporarily suspended for tweeting debunked claims of election and voter fraud in Georgia – though her name was on the same ballot as President Trump’s, despite his loss.

But she took to Twitter Thursday to say the "inauguration looked like a one party military state takeover with 30k troops."

"People were told not to go & flags were planted to show the fake support," she claimed.