Twitter locks account of Georgia’s Greene for ‘multiple violations’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R.-Ga., had her Twitter account frozen Sunday after committing "multiple violations" on the social media platform.

Reuters reported that Greene got into a back and forth with a Georgia election official.

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News that Greene’s account "has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy." Greene’s office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

The move to lock out Greene from her account comes at a time Twitter faced new scrutiny over alleged censorship of conservatives.

The right-wing guerilla news outlet Project Veritas released a clip last Thursday given to them by a purported Twitter "insider whistleblower" who secretly recorded remarks by CEO Jack Dorsey to staff.

"We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration," Dorsey said.

Many conservatives saw that comment as a sign of what’s to come.

Greene announced last week that she will be filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden a day after the inauguration.

She said her motivation is to stand up for the 75 million Americans who are "fed up with inaction" in government.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfshon contributed to this report