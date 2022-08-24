Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green says she was 'swatted' at her home

Floyd County police have yet to confirm the swatting attack on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., says he was "swatted" at her home at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Green made the announcement on Twitter and thanked law enforcement for handling the situation professionally. The term "swatting" refers to the illegal practice of making false police reports in an attempt to get law enforcement to raid the home of an innocent person.

"Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m.," Green wrote on Wednesday morning. "I can't express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County."

"More details to come," she added.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CONFRONTS DOJ ABOUT ALLEGED 'ENTRAPPING' OF DEFENDANTS IN GOV. WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT

Green has yet to elaborate further on what happened. The Floyd County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Green is a particularly divisive member of the Republican Party and has had to apologize multiple times for making outlandish claims.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

