Rep. Lauren Boebert suggests GOP could rename DC ‘District of America’: 'Keep the jokes at bay'

Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America days after taking office

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., made her remarks during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing. (Credit: YouTube/House Committee on Natural Resources GOP)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday urged House lawmakers to stop "making fun" of President Donald Trump's renaming of the Gulf of America, suggesting Washington, D.C., could face the same fate. 

Boebert made the remarks during a legislative hearing on the Gulf of America Act to support Trump’s executive order.

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making fun of the Gulf of America because next up may end up being the District of America that we are working on," she said during a Water, Fisheries and Wildlife Subcommittee hearing.

Lauren Boebert

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday urged House lawmakers to stop making fun of President Donald Trump's renaming of the Gulf of America, suggesting Washington could face the same fate.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

"So just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we'll just stick with the Gulf of America for now," she added. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Boebert's office. 

Trump changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico days after taking office. He also reversed the name of Alaska’s Denali mountain back to Mount McKinley.

Trump/Gulf of America split

Google Maps has begun referring to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. (AP/Google Maps)

Trump has often criticized D.C. leaders for their inability to rid the city of violent crime. 

"We’re cleaning up our city," Trump said during a speech at the Justice Department earlier this month. "We’re cleaning up this great capital, and we’re not going to have crime. And we’re not going to stand for crime. And we’re going to take the graffiti down. And we’re already taken to tents down there."

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza across the street from the White House after being pressured by Republicans. 

Black Lives Matter closeup

Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The large yellow letters spelling out "Black Lives Matter" were first painted in the summer of 2020 during Trump's first term after days of chaotic protests at that location after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police officers. 

