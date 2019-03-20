Rep. Khanna: Impeachment talks premature, Pelosi focused on the positive

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Wednesday that while his constituents want a transparent investigation into President Donald Trump, the call for impeachment is premature.

“I haven’t ruled it out. I said the bar is very high, we shouldn’t prejudge anything and we should wait for the evidence before we make any determination,” Khanna told "America’s Newsroom.”

“My constituents want there to be an open, aggressive investigation with all the facts to be transparent. They want to see the Mueller report released. They want to see what’s going to happen with the Southern District of New York investigation. They want us to go through the process, I don’t think they want us to prejudge something and they understand the gravity of impeachment and that it’s a very high bar.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., downplayed impeachment earlier this month saying the president was “not worth it.”

Khanna believes a positive message for Americans is important and that that is Pelosi’s focus.

“They also care most about communities that have been left behind, what are we doing to build infrastructure, what are we doing to provide health care, what are we doing to tackle prescription drugs,” Khanna said. “We have to have a positive agenda for the American people and I think that’s what Nancy Pelosi is focused on.”

Khanna also supported lowering the voting age to 16, something Pelosi brought up recently.

“I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16,” Pelosi said last week at a press conference.

“I just think that our country so desperately needs this next generation to learn about the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, to have a common American identity,” Khanna said. “If we allow this to happen in high school, I think they would be much better about voting and contributing to the country.”