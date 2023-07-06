Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rep Gaetz seeks to end testing military personnel for marijuana with bill amendment

The proposed amendment would abolish cannabis testing at both the time of enlistment and an officer's commission

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act would abolish testing military personnel for cannabis at time of enlistment or commission.

The proposed amendment, a "prohibition on cannabis testing for enlistment or commission in certain armed forces," was introduced by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"Our military is facing a recruitment and retainment crisis unlike any other time in American history," Gaetz said of the amendment on social media Wednesday. "I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces."

He added, "We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country."

MARYLAND LAW ALLOWING RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA TAKES EFFECT

Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse

Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minnesota. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

The proposed amendment would end cannabis testing for members of the military both at the time of enlistment and when receiving commission as an officer.

"The Secretary of the military department concerned may not require an individual to submit to a test for cannabis as a condition of enlistment of such individual as a member, or the commission of such individual as an officer, of an Armed Force," the proposed amendment reads.

STUDY LINKS CANNABIS ABUSE TO SCHIZOPHRENIA IN YOUNG MEN

The military has long held uniquely strict regulations on the use of marijuana by its servicemen.

Last year, President Biden pardoned thousands of Americans who faced federal marijuana possession charges — but not members of the military.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Biden's move did not apply to Uniform Code of Military Justice offenses, meaning service members charged under military law for similar crimes were not eligible for the same benefit.

