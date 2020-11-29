Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CIA
Published

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan reportedly eyed as Biden's CIA director

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst who served in Iraq under two presidents

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Biden’s cabinet picks are under scrutinyVideo

Biden’s cabinet picks are under scrutiny

The Hoover Institute’s Lanhee Chen and Third Way cofounder Matt Bennett provide insights on ‘The Daily Briefing.’

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is reportedly among those under consideration to head the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Slotkin, 44, a native of New York City, is a former CIA intelligence analyst who served in Iraq three times under former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

She won reelection for a second term on Nov. 3 against Republican challenger Paul Junge in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, in the suburbs west of Detroit, which was once thought of as a Republican stronghold.

Shortly after the election, Slotkin urged Democrats to take a lesson from President Trump on not being condescending.

DEMOCRAT ELISSA SLOTKIN URGES PARTY TAKE A LESSON FROM TRUMP: 'HE DOESN'T TALK DOWN TO ANYBODY' 

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., speaks at a town hall meeting in Rochester, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019. (Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., speaks at a town hall meeting in Rochester, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019. (Getty Images)

“[Trump] doesn’t talk down to anybody. He is who he is, but he doesn’t talk down to anyone. And I think that there is a certain voter out there because of that who identifies with him and appreciates him,” the moderate Democrat told Politico earlier this month.

REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN SAYS THE CIA HAS AN OFFICE DEDICATED TO HELPING HOLLYWOOD PORTRAY AGENCY ACCURATELY 

Other potential candidates for CIA director include Michael Morell, an acting CIA director under former President Obama; Thomas Donilon, who was one of Obama’s national security advisers; and former deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon, according to the Detroit Free Press

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Slotkin also worked for the National Security Council and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to the newspaper. 

The agency’s current director is Gina Haspel who has been in the position since 2018 after being appointed by President Trump.

Haspel was the first woman to be confirmed by the Senate to lead the agency.

The CIA's annual budget and number of employees cannot be disclosed, the agency says on its website, but some estimates have given the employee figure at more than 20,000 and the annual budget figure at $15 billion to $22 billion.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election