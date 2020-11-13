Democrat Elissa Slotkin urges party take a lesson from Trump: 'He doesn't talk down to anybody'

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., urged fellow Democrats to take a lesson from President Trump and try to be more relatable to the average American.

“[Trump] doesn’t talk down to anybody. He is who he is, but he doesn’t talk down to anyone. And I think that there is a certain voter out there because of that who identifies with him and appreciates him,” Slotkin told Politico in an interview that was published on Friday.

MICHIGAN REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN WARNS DEMS ABOUT POLLS FAVORING BIDEN: THE TRUMP VOTE IS 'FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERCOUNTED'

Slotkin elaborated, saying a “certain voter” is the type of Trump supporter who appreciates that the president doesn’t belittle them and is willing to overlook his treatment of others.

“It’s not just that he eats cheeseburgers at a big celebratory dinner. It’s not just that he does things that the common man can kind of appreciate. And it’s not even because he uses kind of simplistic language—he doesn’t use complicated, wonky language, the way a lot of Democrats do,” Slotkin explained to Politico.

“We sometimes make people feel like they aren’t conscientious enough. They aren’t thoughtful enough. They aren’t ‘woke’ enough. They aren’t smart enough or educated enough to just understand what’s good for them,” Slotkin continued. “It’s talking down to people. It’s alienating them. And there’s just certain voters who feel so distant from the political process -- it’s not their life, it’s not their world. They hate it. They don’t like all that politics stuff. Trump speaks to them, because he includes them.”

Slotkin, a moderate Democrat, won re-election last week but feels her party needs to mirror Trump’s ability to connect with voters after her party lost House seats.

“I remember, long before, literally, Donald Trump was even a twinkle in our eye, the way that people in my life here couldn’t stand political correctness,” Slotkin added. “Because the political correctness is thinking you’re better than somebody else—it’s correcting someone. Now, I happen to believe that we live in a different era, and that we have to be better than we were in previous eras. … But people do feel looked down upon."