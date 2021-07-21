Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Donalds explains how critical race theory push is an 'agenda to fundamentally change our country'

Biden administration promotes radical group’s CRT agenda

Fox News Staff
Rep. Donalds says critical race theory push is an ‘agenda to fundamentally change our country’

House Freedom Caucus member Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses the Biden administration pushing critical race theory on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Reacting to a report that the Biden administration is promoting a radical activist group that's pushing critical race theory in schools, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday explained how the racially charged academic movement is an "agenda to fundamentally change our country."

BIDEN ADMIN PROMOTES RADICAL GROUP PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

BYRON DONALDS: Simply put, they have an agenda that they want to continue to push through our country. 

If you make it possible for young people growing up to look at our country with this disdain, to not believe in the goodness of America, which is frankly clear to anybody else across the world who is trying to get to America; If you have our young people grow up with that thought process, with that ideology that our country irreparably has no ability to better itself, it gives you the ability to fundamentally change our country from a political standpoint. 

