Rep. Cory Mills denies wrongdoing as police investigate alleged 'assault'

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., has denied any wrongdoing in connection with an alleged assault in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Fox News has learned.

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was called to the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest, at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of an assault. The incident is understood to have taken place inside his residence.

The MPD said it is conducting an active criminal investigation and did not provide any further details about the incident.

A spokesperson for Mills, a former Army combat veteran and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence, released a statement to Fox News Digital stating that the Congressman denies any wrongdoing.

"This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills' residence," the spokesperson said. "Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly."

MPD said that once its leadership became aware of the matter, there was an immediate review of its initial response to ensure all procedures were followed. MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is currently investigating this matter, the department said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked about the incident at a press briefing on Friday and said she is aware of the report.

"I can confirm that there is an internal investigation on making sure that all of our members did what they were supposed to do, according to MPD policy, so I can confirm that," Bowser said. "But I can't speak to anything about the police report."

This is a developing story and will be updated.