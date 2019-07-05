Rep. Biggs says Border Patrol morale taking hit as Congress continually 'castigates' agents

Some lawmakers' continued criticism of the Border Patrol and its activities is taking a toll on agents' morale, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

There are likely some problematic agents in the force, but the large majority do their jobs efficiently and compassionately, Biggs told Neil Cavuto on "Your World."

"They're working hard," he said.

"I think they're being unfairly castigated by the other side.

"You've got almost 17,000 agents and working personnel in the border patrol. Quite frankly, I'd be surprised if you didn't have a few bad eggs in that large of a number."

He said he believed agent morale has been lower than normal for several years.

"Already, morale was down because under the Obama administration, Border Patrol was the only Homeland Security agency that had their pay cut," he said.

"They haven't got that back yet. They're dealing with really overcrowded conditions."

Biggs claimed Congress is not doing what is required to allow the Border Patrol to do its job effectively.

Writing for Fox News Opinion, former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan echoed Biggs' sentiment when it comes to the difficulty of the agents' jobs.

"The Border Patrol has a very proud tradition with one of the toughest training academies in law enforcement," he wrote.

"Not only do you have to learn Constitutional Law and a very complex Immigration and Naturalization Law, but you also have to learn all the things that will make you a premier federal law enforcement officer: high-speed driving, search and arrest techniques, firearms proficiency, and self-defense."