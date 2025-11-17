Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Raspy-voiced Trump reveals reason he ‘blew my stack’ in heated discussion

Trump refused to identify which nation prompted the heated discussion that left him with a hoarse voice

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Trump says voice is hoarse after arguing with unspecified country over trade Video

Trump says voice is hoarse after arguing with unspecified country over trade

President Donald Trump said that he got in a spat with a country trying to renegotiate a trade deal, causing his voice to become hoarse.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump blamed his hoarse voice on a tense discussion with a foreign nation who attempted to renegotiate the terms of their trade deal. 

Trump sported a raspy voice during a meeting with the White House’s task force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, prompting a reporter to ask if he felt alright.

"I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out, but I blew my stack at these people," Trump told reporters Monday.

When pressed about which country, Trump did not specify which nation sparked his ire and only said that he wasn’t pleased.

President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to Japan

President Donald Trump blamed his hoarse voice on a tense discussion with a foreign nation who attempted to renegotiate the terms of their trade deal.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

TRUMP, XI MEET IN EFFORT TO RESOLVE TRADE TENSIONS SPARKED BY US TARIFFS

"A country wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal," Trump said. "And I wasn't happy about it."

When asked again which country, Trump said: "Why would I say that to you?"

The U.S. has engaged in trade talks with a number of countries in recent months, including Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia. Additionally, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October, where the two hammered out some negotiations on trade between the two countries.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Japan on his way to South Korea

The U.S. has engaged in trade talks with a number of countries in recent months, including Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS CHINA WILL WORK WITH HIM TO STOP FENTANYL TRAFFICKING

For example, Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% — bring down the rate from 57% to 47% — because China said it would work with the U.S. on addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Likewise, Trump said that he would not impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods that were expected to kick in Nov. 1. Trump threatened the steep hike after China announced in October it would impose export controls on rare-earth magnets, which he said China had agreed to postpone by a year.

Trump shakes hands with Xi Jinping

Additionally, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October, where the two hammered out some negotiations on trade between the two countries. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Afterward, Trump said that a broader trade deal between the two countries would be signed in the near future.

"Zero, to 10, with 10 being the best, I’d say the meeting was a 12," Trump told reporters after meeting with Xi. "A lot of decisions were made … and we’ve come to a conclusion on very many important points."

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue