Raspy-voiced Trump reveals reason he ‘blew my stack’ in heated discussion

President Donald Trump blamed his hoarse voice on a tense discussion with a foreign nation who attempted to renegotiate the terms of their trade deal.

Trump sported a raspy voice during a meeting with the White House’s task force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, prompting a reporter to ask if he felt alright.

"I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out, but I blew my stack at these people," Trump told reporters Monday.

When pressed about which country, Trump did not specify which nation sparked his ire and only said that he wasn’t pleased.

"A country wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal," Trump said. "And I wasn't happy about it."

When asked again which country, Trump said: "Why would I say that to you?"

The U.S. has engaged in trade talks with a number of countries in recent months, including Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia. Additionally, Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October, where the two hammered out some negotiations on trade between the two countries.

For example, Trump said he agreed to cut tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% — bring down the rate from 57% to 47% — because China said it would work with the U.S. on addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Likewise, Trump said that he would not impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods that were expected to kick in Nov. 1. Trump threatened the steep hike after China announced in October it would impose export controls on rare-earth magnets, which he said China had agreed to postpone by a year.

Afterward, Trump said that a broader trade deal between the two countries would be signed in the near future.

"Zero, to 10, with 10 being the best, I’d say the meeting was a 12," Trump told reporters after meeting with Xi. "A lot of decisions were made … and we’ve come to a conclusion on very many important points."