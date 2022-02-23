Rashida Tlaib to give Biden State of the Union response on far-left group's behalf

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive firebrand Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will be delivering a response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

Tlaib, a member of the so-called "Squad" of progressive and diverse Democratic lawmakers in Congress, will give her address on behalf of the left-wing Workers Families Party, the group announced on Wednesday.

Tlaib, a two-term lawmaker who made history as the first woman of Palestinian descent in Congress, represents a congressional district that includes parts of Detroit and its inner suburbs.

She is expected to praise the president’s stimulus bill and argue that liberals have pushed hard to pass Biden’s agenda. And she’s sure to take aim at Republican lawmakers and some moderate Democrats for blocking the passage of the major spending package being pushed by the White House and most Democrats in Congress.

"Obstructionist Republicans and corporate Democrats have forced D.C. to a standstill while millions of kids are pushed into poverty and rising costs are making housing, healthcare, and childcare even more unaffordable," the Working Families Party tweeted in announcing Tlaib as their speaker.

The speech will likely spotlight the fissure in the Democratic Party between the progressive left and the more moderate wing of the party ahead of November’s midterm elections, when the Democrats hope to hold onto their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"The WFP State of the Union responses have YET to disappoint," the group tweeted. "We know this year won't be the first it does!"

The choice of Tlaib to deliver the Working Families Party response was first reported by Politico.

GOP leaders in Congress announced on Tuesday that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's rebuttal to the president’s address.

The president's expected to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, at 9 p.m. ET.