Rangel Ethics Probe Incomplete, Despite Pelosi's Prediction

The 110th U.S. Congress has formally adjourned for the year without a conclusion to an ethics probe of House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Charlie Rangel, FOXNews reports.

Rangel, D-N.Y., is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee in at least four areas, including his reported failure to properly report income taxes on a Caribbean villa in the Dominican Republic; use of four, rent-controlled apartments in Harlem; questions about an off-shore firm asking Rangel for special tax exemptions; and whether Rangel improperly used House stationary to solicit donations for a school of public affairs named after him at City College of New York.

In November, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she had "been assured" that the inquiry would be completed by Jan. 3.

Pelosi said she looked "forward to reviewing the report at that time," according to a statement issued in November.

Aides to House Minority Leader John Boehner, R-Ohio, questioned in November whether the ethics panel could complete its work on the Rangel investigation by Pelosi's target date.

"Pelosi's claim on that front was dubious at the time and became clearly inoperative after the committee announced it was expanding its investigation," Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said.

Pelosi spokesman Nadeam Elshami tells FOX News that he expects the Ethics Committee to continue to look at the Rangel probe when the 111th Congress begins Tuesday.

Rangel himself asked the Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations over the summer. Pelosi then requested the panel to follow up on the chairman's request in September.