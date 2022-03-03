Rand Paul on White House's $10B Ukraine aid ask: Expanding debt 'threatens' US national security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., weighed in on the White House's request to Congress for $10 billion in aid to Ukraine, saying he's not opposed to selling weapons to Ukraine, but the U.S. should be careful about giving weapons away and expanding on national debt, which would threaten national security.

On Thursday, the Biden administration requested at least $10 billion in new money to provide aid to Ukraine amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against the nation, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Paul responded to the White House's ask, saying he's "not opposed" to selling weapons to assist Ukraine, but he's "opposed" to giving away weapons and expanding upon the United States' trillions of dollars in debt, which would "threaten our own national security."

"I’m not opposed to selling defensive weapons to Ukraine. I am opposed to giving away weapons or money to buy weapons as I believe that we should not expand our $30 trillion debt that threatens our own national security," Paul told Fox News Digital.

The Biden administration's request comes as Ukraine faces increasingly heavy bombings and missile attacks from Russia. Meanwhile, Russian warships are headed toward Odesa for what U.S. officials anticipate will be an amphibious assault beginning as soon as Thursday.

"As part of the agreement lawmakers are working to finalize ahead of the March 11th deadline, we’re also urging Congress to include supplemental funding for two urgent and immediate needs: supporting Ukraine, and continuing our ongoing COVID response efforts," OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said Thursday.

OMB also asked Congress for $22.5 billion in coronavirus-related aid. That money will go toward treatments, vaccines and virus tests.

Fox News' Tyler Olsen contributed to this report.