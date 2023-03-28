Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rand Paul
Published

Rand Paul staffer suffered 'deep knife wound' to head, required surgery after DC attack, uncle says

Paul staffer Phillip Todd is 'resting well' after incident, according to uncle

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Rand Paul staffer 'brutally attacked' in broad daylight in DC Video

Rand Paul staffer 'brutally attacked' in broad daylight in DC

The Kentucky senator released a statement on the attack, asking for 'privacy' so the victim can recover from the assault.

The Rand Paul staffer who was attacked in Washington, D.C., over the weekend suffered a "deep knife wound to the head" that required surgery, his uncle has revealed. 

Tim Todd, the uncle of Phillip Todd, said in a Facebook post to "Please continue to pray" for his nephew and that he suffered injuries to the abdomen, skull, brain and lungs. 

"Doctors are concerned about possible seizures for the next month resulting from the deep knife wound to the head," he wrote. "Phillip is resting well." 

Glynn Neal, the man taken into custody following Saturday's attack, was released from prison just one day prior to the stabbing, according to reports. 

MAN WHO ATTACKED RAND PAUL DC STAFFER LET OUT OF PRISON ONE DAY PRIOR AFTER SERVING 12 YEARS 

Phillip Todd, the Rand Paul staff member who was stabbed in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Phillip Todd, the Rand Paul staff member who was stabbed in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Tim Todd Facebook)

In 2011, Neal was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison on charges for "compelling an individual to live a life of prostitution without his or her consent" and "threat to kidnap to injure a person." 

According to the Department of Justice, Neal served a federal prison sentence for forcing two women to engage in prostitution, Fox 5 reported. 

Just 24 hours after his release from prison, Neal allegedly approached Paul staffer Phillip Todd on the street in Washington D.C.  

KENTUCKY SEN. RAND PAUL SAYS STAFF MEMBER WAS ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED’ 

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., stands alongside his fellow Republican senators at a press conference addressing the national debt on Jan. 25, 2023. His office said Phillip Todd suffered "life-threatening injuries."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., stands alongside his fellow Republican senators at a press conference addressing the national debt on Jan. 25, 2023. His office said Phillip Todd suffered "life-threatening injuries." (Fox Business)

Todd was stabbed and sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Paul's office. 

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said in a statement following the attack. 

The statement announced the arrest of Neal, "in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense," and that the incident occurred on the 1300 block of H Street NE, less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The attack Saturday happened less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol Building.

The attack Saturday happened less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol Building. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Paul himself was attacked by a neighbor and sustained serious injuries in 2017. He suffered six broken ribs, including three displaced fractures, and his recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs and recurrent pneumonia. 

Paul and his wife were also previously attacked by a mob as the pair made their way back to a hotel following Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House. One man was charged with assaulting a police officer near Paul at the time, but it was later dropped. 

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics