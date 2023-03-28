Rand Paul staffer suffered 'deep knife wound' to head, required surgery after DC attack, uncle says

The Rand Paul staffer who was attacked in Washington, D.C., over the weekend suffered a "deep knife wound to the head" that required surgery, his uncle has revealed.

Tim Todd, the uncle of Phillip Todd, said in a Facebook post to "Please continue to pray" for his nephew and that he suffered injuries to the abdomen, skull, brain and lungs.

"Doctors are concerned about possible seizures for the next month resulting from the deep knife wound to the head," he wrote. "Phillip is resting well."

Glynn Neal, the man taken into custody following Saturday's attack, was released from prison just one day prior to the stabbing, according to reports.

MAN WHO ATTACKED RAND PAUL DC STAFFER LET OUT OF PRISON ONE DAY PRIOR AFTER SERVING 12 YEARS

In 2011, Neal was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison on charges for "compelling an individual to live a life of prostitution without his or her consent" and "threat to kidnap to injure a person."

According to the Department of Justice, Neal served a federal prison sentence for forcing two women to engage in prostitution, Fox 5 reported.

Just 24 hours after his release from prison, Neal allegedly approached Paul staffer Phillip Todd on the street in Washington D.C.

KENTUCKY SEN. RAND PAUL SAYS STAFF MEMBER WAS ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED’

Todd was stabbed and sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Paul's office.

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said in a statement following the attack.

The statement announced the arrest of Neal, "in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense," and that the incident occurred on the 1300 block of H Street NE, less than 1.5 miles from the U.S. Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Paul himself was attacked by a neighbor and sustained serious injuries in 2017. He suffered six broken ribs, including three displaced fractures, and his recovery was complicated by fluid and blood around the lungs and recurrent pneumonia.

Paul and his wife were also previously attacked by a mob as the pair made their way back to a hotel following Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House. One man was charged with assaulting a police officer near Paul at the time, but it was later dropped.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.