‘Show us the evidence’: Rand Paul rips Fauci over post-vaccine mask mandates

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped Dr. Fauci on Friday for engaging in political "theater," by asking Americans to continue wearing masks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

RAND PAUL: "We’ve had 90 million vaccines in our country, about 40 to 50 million people have been vaccinated and the question is do they have immunity? Well, we’ve always believed that- that’s the science of vaccines is that when you get an infection or you get the vaccination you develop immunity and yet [Dr. Fauci] keep moving the goalposts and saying well you might get this variant from South Africa...

And my point to him is, show us the evidence. Show us the scientific evidence that people who have already had COVID or people that have already gotten the vaccine are getting it again...

But it’s not true it’s all conjecture. He says we might get it, therefore we need to wear the mask for another year...

It’s a ridiculous notion not based on science and what he is doing is theater and it goes against the science of vaccines. Dr. Fauci has immunity, he can’t get it again but he’s wearing a mask because it’s one of his noble lies to convince everybody to wear masks, but it’s not true."

