Rand Paul: Democrats have to defend Green New Deal, it shows 'lunacy' of the left

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped the Green New Deal Tuesday calling it “lunacy” from the left and defended the Senate test vote saying the country needs to know how much the potential legislation could cost.

“I'm not for socialism. I'm also not for ending an era in which we can drive cars or fly airplanes, I'm not for regulating cows out of existence,” Paul said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

An early FAQ from supporters of the Green New Deal included the line: “We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

Paul went on, “There's a lot of absurdities here that the left and the left has gone further and further to the left with the climate change and alarmism. I think they have to be called out for the crazy things they're asking for.”



The Senate on Tuesday failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to begin debate on a non-binding Green New Deal resolution, with 42 Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voting "present." Many Democrats claimed the vote was nothing more than a stunt set up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to put them on record.

Paul took Green New Deal supporters to task for introducing something he believes is “dangerous" to the modern economy calling the proposal “extreme” and saying that Democrats “need to come forward and defend it.”

“They're going to say this is not what we're really fo and yet we put their own words before them,” Paul told Cavuto.

“If they're for this and all the leading Democrat candidates are coming forward and this is the new litmus test, you got to be for the Green New Deal, the American public needs to know it's going to cost between 50 and $90 trillion. It would bankrupt the country and also shut down whole industries.”

The Kentucky senator also commented on the Mueller investigation saying the “left-wing media” needed to apologize and be more objective.

“I think this is a good day for America if we're going to get beyond all this. I think it was a partisan witch hunt from the beginning. The president has been exonerated. The Democrats and some in the left-wing media that promoted this, I think they need to apologize and be more objective in the reporting and not create some sort of narrative that the president is a Russian spy, which is insulting and ridiculous."



Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.