Radio host Larry Elder to run in California recall election

Conservative radio host Larry Elder is entering the California recall election to replace the state’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.

Elder, 69, made the announcement on his show, which is nationally syndicated, and is expected to file papers on Tuesday.

"I’m running for governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people," Elder said in a press release. "Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State. Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save."

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 69-year-old attorney said he initially was reluctant to become a candidate in a state where Democrats hold a lopsided grip on power in Sacramento. Among supporters who encouraged him to run: fellow conservative radio host Dennis Prager.

A host of candidates have thrown their names into the ring, including former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who is running as a Republican. Jenner’s team includes several operatives that helped on President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Other Republican candidates include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former House Rep. Doug Ose.

The recall election is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, when voters will be asked first whether they want to recall Newsom and then who they want to replace him. It will take at least 50% of voters to vote in favor of recalling Newsom for the election to move forward and the winner will be whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes.

Altogether there are roughly 60 candidates running to replace Newsom.

As previously reported by Fox News, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Monday denied Newsom’s request to be listed as a Democrat in the upcoming election after his office missed a deadline.

Newsom failed to designate his party preference when he filed his official response to the recall last year. There will not be a party next to his name.

According to data from the California Secretary of State’s office, there have been 54 previous attempts to recall governors. Only one was successful – the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. Former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was selected as his replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.