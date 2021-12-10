Psaki: It's okay to let children eat lunch in the cold 'to keep kids safe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Friday that it is okay for kids to eat their lunches outside in cold temperatures in an effort to maintain safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked whether the White House wanted school children to "get back to a more normal school experience," Psaki insisted schools are having children practice social distancing measures, mask up, and eat their snacks and lunch in frigid outdoor temperatures in an effort to "keep their kids safe and keep students safe."

Psaki said she believes the "vast majority of parents appreciate" such measures being taken by school systems to limit the spread of the coronavirus among elementary-aged school children.

Psaki made reference to rules her own child follows in school.

"I have a three-year-old who goes to school, sits outside for snacks and lunch, wears a mask inside, and it's no big deal to him," Psaki said. "I'm not saying that's the case for everybody, but these are steps that schools are taking to keep kids safe."

Psaki said the Biden administration hopes to get to a "point of normalcy for everybody."

"Obviously, we want to get to a point where we're turning to a version of normalcy for everybody, right," Psaki told reporters. "Where you're not sending your kids backpack with 7 extra masks, right, or you're not adding two hats so that they're warm outside for a snack. There's no question that's the case."