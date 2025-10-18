Protesters nationwide hold 'No Kings' rallies amid government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Significant crowds in major cities like New York City and Washington, D.C., and even in London, were observed on Saturday during the second "No Kings" protest since June against the Trump administration.

While some leaders feared the marches could devolve into violence, there were no reports of violence or arrests at the afternoon rallies amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Republicans have argued the protests are simply an effort to distract from the current government shutdown battle and appease their base.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told FOX Business he hoped that Democrat leaders who attended would be more willing to accept the GOP's plan after the demonstrations were over – but he did not sound overly optimistic.

NEW JERSEY DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR HOPEFUL ATTENDS ‘NO KINGS’ PROTEST, VOWS TO FIGHT TRUMP ‘TOOTH AND NAIL’

On Saturday in New York City, the NYPD put out an alert indicating the city had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs taking part, and they did not have to make a single "protest-related" arrest.

No arrests were reported in DC, although some reports indicated that protesters spilled into the streets briefly.

Other major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Austin had sizable gatherings as well Saturday, but police said demonstrations were largely peaceful.

Police in Portland confirmed that at least three people were detained after an alleged assault related to the "No Kings" protests downtown.

One person was arrested and booked into jail, according to officials. Two others have been detained pending investigation by Portland Police Bureau officers.

Outside Chicago in Broadview, at least fifteen people were arrested by Illinois State Police near an ICE facility.

In Denver, police said officers dispersed a small group to deny access to the highway and that several arrests were made.

There were also some arrests in smaller cities in various states.

MILLIONS EXPECTED TO FLOOD STREETS AT ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TARGETING TRUMP ACROSS ALL 50 STATES

Roughly 2,500 "No Kings" protests were held across the U.S .

The tone of Saturday's "No Kings" protests were staunchly anti-Trump, as demonstrators rallied against what they viewed as the president's authoritarian policies.

"California will keep peacefully pushing back against the Trump Administration's authoritarian takeover," California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, wrote on X.

"It's a Love America rally," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who spoke at the D.C. rally Saturday, said in response to Johnson and others' criticism.

Following his speech at the D.C. rally, Sanders thanked the "millions" of Americans who turned out Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you to the millions of Americans who turned out in small communities and big cities all over this country to say loudly and boldly: No more kings. In America, We the People will rule."